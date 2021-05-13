Mayor, Syracuse Build Partners call for applicants for construction training program

Construction workers work in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and the plan aims to revitalize U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband and manufacturing, among other goals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Construction is expected to begin on I-81’s replacement next summer, so local leaders are making sure there are enough properly-trained workers.

On Thursday, the Syracuse mayor and Onondaga County executive promoted a new pre-apprenticeship program. If it sounds like just another training, they say, it’s not.

“This community is aligning like never before to prepare for the I-81 opportunity. Major project sponsors, local labor, elected leaders and community advocates are working together to create opportunities where there have been barriers to entry in the construction trades,” said Mayor Walsh. “It is complex and challenging work that requires selfless teamwork.”

This is a paid classroom course for 11 weeks to give applicants an advantage when applying to longer training programs in construction, painting or steel working. It’s for people who live in the city, with preference given to women, minorities and veterans.

Walsh hopes that this program will create pathways for marginalized groups to have careers in construction and related fields.

Salaries for this program are paid for by both the government grants and private donations.