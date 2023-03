SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh will be addressing and updating the community on the exposure incident that took place at Brighton Towers, leaving two people dead.

Syracuse Police Deputy Chief Richard Trudell will also be in attendance at this briefing. He will provide a significant update on the shots fired incident at Destiny USA that occurred on Friday, February 24, according to SPD.

The press conference will be taking place today at 1 p.m., and you can watch the stream here.