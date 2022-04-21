SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and the Syracuse Police Department hosted a press conference on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to show and discuss the body-worn camera footage from a circulating viral video on police handling an 8-year-old.

You can watch the entire press conference in the player above.

You can also watch the individual body-worn camera footage clips below.

WARNING: Profanity from the body-worn camera footage was not be censored.

Police arrive on scene

Juvenile placed in car

Juvenile driven home

Police speak with children and father at home

After showing the body-worn camera footage, the Syracuse Police Department First Deputy Chief Joseph Cecil took the stand and discussed how the police handled the event. Cecil shares that he understands that some of the video is hard to watch and is visceral, but adds that the viral video that has been circulating was only part of the story. The body cam footage rounds the story out and shows a positive outcome, Cecil says. Cecil shows how the officers took the time to engage with the child’s family after they were returned home. Cecil says that the officers’ actions were “community policing 101… what every citizen is asking of their police officers.” Cecil also says, however, that the police “would prefer to not be in these positions at all.” “Everyone would love to have positive interactions with children. But oftentimes we are the only ones around and the only ones responding when these incidents happen,” said the first deputy.

After First Deputy Chief Joseph Cecil spoke, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh took the stand. Walsh shared that everyone in the community is frustrated — police, store owners, neighbors, and family. Walsh also says that “we need to resist blaming” whether it was family or officers. “We want these positive interactions,” said Walsh.

At the end of the briefing, Cecil and Walsh answered some questions.