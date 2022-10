SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27.

The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside.

Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St.

The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while work is being done.

Work is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Project start dates and timeframes are subject to change depending on the weather.