Mayor Walsh announces eight-week celebration of Black-owned businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the launch of an eight-week campaign to spark support for and partnership with Black-owned businesses in the city on Friday.

The campaign is in partnership with AT&T and the Syracuse Juneteenth Committee and will launch ahead of Juneteenth, the June 19th holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

The Syracuse Ignite Juneteenth campaign includes digital storytelling and contests featuring businesses in the food, film, and fashion industries.

The campaign is funded by AT&T and brings together the city government and the Syracuse Juneteenth Committee to engage residents in celebrating Black-owned businesses.

“After an incredibly challenging year, this innovative campaign is a chance to celebrate and support popular or unknown Black-owned businesses in Syracuse,” said Mayor Walsh.

The campaign partners are inviting businesses to participate in the campaign by:

Donating to the campaign via the Syracuse Juneteenth Committee

Partnering with peer Black-owned businesses to create promotional products and services leading up to Juneteenth

Sharing a photo pledging to celebrate and support Juneteenth and Black-owned businesses with the hashtag #SYRIgniteJuneteenth

Nominating a Black-owned business to be featured in the campaign. Nominations should be in one of the campaign categories of food, film, or fashion retail/design

Hosting a virtual Juneteenth program or community clean-up, submitting it to be added to the citywide Ignite Juneteenth calendar

The campaign includes:

Two Ignite Juneteenth Storyteller Spotlights for local film and production entrepreneurs

Two Ignite Juneteenth Street Eats Spotlights for food entrepreneurs

Two Ignite Juneteenth freedom in Fashion Spotlights for local designers

A mini-film competition with support from Syracuse Film

An ignite Juneteenth citywide calendar produced by the City of Syracuse Office of Communications

You can watch the announcement below.