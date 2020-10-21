Mayor Walsh announces four furlough days for City of Syracuse employees

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced four days that Syracuse employees will use as furlough days to help offset the loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

The four days are:

Friday, October 30, 2020

Friday, November 20, 2020

Friday, May 7, 2021

Friday, June 25, 2021

On the four days listed above, administrative offices in the City of Syracuse will be closed, but all emergency services and essential operations will continue. Sanitation employees will work on the days so trash and recycling will remain on schedule.

“Working with our employee labor partners, we came up with a revised plan that limits the impact on city services to four specific days,” Mayor Walsh said. “By selecting days this fall and next spring and summer, we avoid the winter months for safety reasons and the end of year holidays during which loss of pay would be even more difficult.”

The furloughs affect about 1,450 union and non-union employees across all departments and are expected to achieve nearly $2 million in savings.

“The fiscal crisis facing the City is real. These furloughs hurt our residents and our employees, but without help from the federal government, we have no choice but to implement cost saving measures,” said Mayor Walsh. “I thank our city workers for making this sacrifice and ask our residents to be patient with the resulting reduction in services during this extraordinary time.”