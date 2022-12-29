SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh released the 2023 City Services Guide on Thursday and the letters are expected to be hitting mailboxes as the New Year approaches.

The pamphlet is created to help residents navigate maintenance guidelines, city service dates, and contact information.

The guide outlines residents’ responsibilities for trash and recycling, sideline clearing and maintenance, and sewer service. The guide includes a map of city quadrants for DPW pickups and a full schedule for yard waste and leaf pickups in 2023.

Residents can also find information pertaining to debris set-out dates and instructions on what the city will accept and how materials must be consolidated in order to be properly discarded.

“We encourage residents to keep this guide handy year-round,” said Mayor Walsh. “It’s an easy way for them to have the information needed to maintain their properties and receive essential services from the City.”