Mayor Walsh asking Governor Cuomo to ease Orange Zone restrictions in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is pleading with New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to ease Orange Zone restriction on most of the city.

In talks with the governor’s staff and backed by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, Walsh is suggesting in writing that the state make all of Onondaga County a Yellow Zone. He argues it puts some restrictions in place, but takes away arbitrary geographic boundaries not reflective of community movements.

