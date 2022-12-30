View from Clinton Square with the The Soldier’s and Sailor’s Monument, The State Tower Building and the Gridley Building from Clinton Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh proclaims that Syracuse residents will benefit from the federal funding provided by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman John Katko beginning in 2023.

The three officials delivered $6 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for projects and programs in the city.

The federal spending bill will help aid the Syracuse in the following areas:

Clean Drinking Water – $1.5 million for planning and design of drinking water intake pipe extension in Skaneateles Lake.

– $1.5 million for planning and design of drinking water intake pipe extension in Skaneateles Lake. Blight Remediation and Emergency Repair – $1 million for property improvement in city neighborhoods, including demolition of dilapidated structures and emergency interior repairs to correct unsafe rental housing conditions.

– $1 million for property improvement in city neighborhoods, including demolition of dilapidated structures and emergency interior repairs to correct unsafe rental housing conditions. Public Safety – $500,000 for Syracuse Police Department Cadet program to support transition of city high school students to careers as Syracuse police officers.

– $500,000 for Syracuse Police Department Cadet program to support transition of city high school students to careers as Syracuse police officers. Public Transportation – $3 million to Central New York Regional Transportation Authority for purchase of buses and BRT stations for implementation of enhanced public transportation system in Syracuse.

“This federal aid will help us address priorities that impact residents every day in the City of Syracuse. It will help ensure clean drinking water; address blight and unsafe housing; create careers in policing for city youth; and bring bus rapid transit to Syracuse,” said Mayor Walsh. “I’m grateful to Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand and Congressman Katko for listening to and acting on the needs of city residents.”