Mayor Walsh hosts 2020 Mayor’s Ball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and his supporters will have their dancing shoes on Saturday night for the 2020 Mayor’s Ball.

The 2020 Syracuse Mayor’s Ball will be held at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

The ball is a fundraiser for the mayor’s campaign starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m.

Last year’s event sold out, and tickets for the Mayor’s Ball cost $150.

More from NewsChannel 9: