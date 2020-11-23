Mayor Walsh invites city residents to name new snow plows

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Monday a contest for city residents to name the new plow trucks the city Department of Public Works received. The DPW got 10 new dump truck snow plows.

Walsh invites community members to “enter fun and meaningful names to be officially bestowed upon each of the new trucks and displayed on the exterior of the vehicles.”

“The residents of Syracuse made it possible for us to purchase these new plows, and I want them to take pride when they see them on the roads,” said Mayor Walsh. “There is a great sign at DPW headquarters that says ‘Through these doors go the best snow fighters in the USA.’ I hope we get submissions that are in that spirit and are worthy of the people in the cabs.”

Names for the trucks are asked to be no more than 50 characters and no more than three words. You can submit your names until Tuesday, December 1 by clicking here and the winning names will be announced in December.