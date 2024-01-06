SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In preparation for the first winter storm of 2024, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has issued a snow safety alert.

The snow is projected to start Saturday night into Sunday, and NewsChannel 9’s Storm Team estimates three to seven inches of snow total.

During the weekend, Mayor Walsh urges residents to prioritize safe travel, follow parking requirements and clear snow from sidewalks and fire hydrants.

The National Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Sunday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. SYRCityline will help residents gauge real-time road conditions throughout the storm to make informed decisions before venturing into snowy conditions.

In the meantime, the City’s Snow Safety Alert advises drivers to be prepared for hazardous road conditions, to obey odd-even parking regulations and urges property owners to clear their sidewalks and around fire hydrants.

What Residents Should Do

According to Mayor Walsh’s Office, property owners should clear snow from sidewalks on their properties and around fire hydrants. Keeping sidewalks as clear as possible during and after the storm helps to keep pedestrians from walking on roads with vehicle traffic.

The Syracuse Fire Department is also asking residents to clear a three-foot area around and a path to fire hydrants near their property.

Snow on the sidewalk will be removed through the City’s Sidewalk Snow Removal program. Residents can view and download the map of sidewalks that will be cleared by the City in the Sidewalk Snow Removal section of the Snow Safety page.

Residents should also make sure they park cars off-street whenever possible so DPW plows can access streets to clear them. If residents don’t move their cars for the DPW plows, Syracuse Police will be ticketing and towing those vehicles that are illegally parked.

Priority streets for focused parking enforcement during snow events

The following priority streets will have focused parking enforcement during snow events because they have been known to be problem points for plow drivers.

The streets were selected using city data, including the percentage of multi-family dwellings, the width of the street, and other elements contributing to increases in on-street parking.

Northeast:

100 & 300 blocks of Collingwood Ave.

100 block of Durston Ave

100 block of Jasper St.

100 block of Mildred Ave.

200 block of Nichols Ave.

100 block of Paul Ave.

100 block of Peck Ave.

Northwest:

300 block of Apple St.

200 block of Bryant Ave.

100 block of Steuben St.

200 block of Tennyson Ave.

Southeast:

500 block of Clarendon St.

100 block of Redfield Pl.

200 block of Robert Dr.

200 & 300 blocks of Roosevelt Ave.

800 Sumner Ave.

Southwest:

100 block of Belle Ave.

100 & 200 blocks of Calthrop Ave.

100 block of Fernwood Ave.

100 block of Matson Ave.

300 Newell St. 100 block of Ostrander Ave.

100 block of Parkside Ave.

100 block of Parkway Dr.

100 & 200 blocks of Reed Ave.

200 block of Reed Ave.

Seasonal odd-even parking restrictions will be enforced on certain downtown blocks as well. The City has posted signage marking the parking changes and listing the hours for alternate parking.

Restrictions are in place in the following areas:

100 & 200 blocks Erie Blvd. E.

100 & 200 blocks E. Water St.

100 & 200 blocks S. Warren St.

300 & 400 blocks S. Warren St.

300 block of Montgomery St.

100 & 200 blocks Madison St.

100 & 200 blocks E. Jefferson St.

100 block W. Jefferson St.

As previously mentioned, vehicles found in violation of the restrictions will be subject to ticketing and towing.

For more information on downtown parking options, including options for overnight parking, please see the Downtown Parking brochure or contact the Downtown Committee at 315-422-8284 or mail@downtownsyracuse.com.

City residents with further questions or snow-related concerns can submit requests to Cityline using the SYRCityline app or by calling 315-448-CITY (2489). Information on snow safety in the City of Syracuse is available here.

For all emergencies, the public should call 9-1-1.