Mayor Walsh joins 59 other mayors nationwide in a fight against systemic racisim

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 60 mayors nationwide, including Syracuse’s Ben Walsh, have committed to dismantling institutional racism and inequality by signing a compact on racial equity.

“One of my first actions upon becoming Mayor was to establish a new vision for Syracuse: to be a growing city that embraces diversity and creates opportunity for all. Signing this compact is an acknowledgement that, while we’ve made progress, there is still so much work to be done,” Mayor Walsh said. “Being mayor has strengthened my determination to ensure that all Syracuse residents, especially those who have been discriminated against and marginalized, are supported by their city government. We are and will continue to expand investments in job training, transportation, education and housing, so that we can realize our vision of inclusive opportunity.”

Mayors from San Diego to St. Petersburg, Fla., are acknowledging American cities have “funneled Americans into separate communities and different neighborhoods based largely on race and then structurally directed far fewer resources and opportunities to them.”

With this pact, cities like Syracuse, are attempting to battle systemically inequality differently than decades past.

You can take a look at the commitment below: