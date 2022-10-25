SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on October 25 that Keenan Lewis will be the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse Division of Code Enforcement.

Coordinators of the Lead Paint Program act as a Neighborhood and Business Development representatives to community groups to answer questions and explain policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.

According to the Office of the Mayor, Lewis will supervise inspections, and review lead paint issues or violations that require on-site visits. He will also conduct EPA Dust Sampling Technician training courses and write policy recommendations for implementing new or enhanced lead paint initiatives.

“Keenan has worked hard to promote safety in Syracuse by collaborating with various City departments and community stakeholders to address barriers to constituents, working to ensure that residents have access to a healthy home,” said Mayor Walsh. “Keenan’s previous lead-related work with the Division of Code Enforcement has given him the qualifications necessary to be Lead Paint Program Coordinator, and his desire to take on this role speaks to the passion he has for bettering the community, making him the right person to tackle lead in our city.”

Who is Keenan Lewis?

Lewis’s previous work history includes working with the City of Syracuse Code Enforcement Officer, inspecting residential homes to determine compliance with city ordinance standards for more than three years.

Lewis worked on-site determining lighting, heating, ventilating, and plumbing compliance as well as conducting United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Inspections, which included lead inspections.

What are his responsibilities?

Lewis is also responsible for community engagement regarding the Lead Paint Program; he reviews and answers inquiries from property owners, community group representatives, and City residents about violations and fines, and acts as a liaison to City and other outside agencies.

What are his certifications?