SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s more than a mall, with shoppers coming as far away as Canada. Destiny USA is a tourist destination. However, safety is a longtime concern for customers, amplified after shots were fired inside the mall Saturday evening and Juli Boeheim was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot only days before.

“We have off-duty police officers that regularly work there,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said. “So, from the beginning, we have offered to be a resource to help them with their security. But it is ultimately their responsibility. Our message to the owners is that they need to do more.”

Mayor Walsh said he would like the mall’s owner, Pyramid Management Group, to reassess the type of security they have in place, including main entrances and parking lots.

We asked Mayor Walsh if he shops at Destiny USA. “I do go to the mall, and I bring my family to the mall. Like any other parent, I have concerns about my kids’ safety, no matter where they are, and the mall is no different than that,” Walsh responded. When asked when he was there last, Walsh said, “I’ve probably been there at least once within the past month or so. Again it was a good experience as it usually is.”

Walsh acknowledged how what’s been happening can change people’s perceptions. He’s asked police to provide recommendations to the mall.

“I’ve asked the police department to set up a follow-up meeting, where we’re all going to sit down, which we’ve done in the past, a couple of years ago when there were some incidents there,” Walsh said.

While Mayor Walsh said his priority is to focus on safety, he agrees these incidents have a broad impact. “Whether there is a real threat or a perceived threat, it’s bad for business,” Walsh said, “The owners recognize that, and so it is in their best interest to invest the necessary resources to make sure that crime isn’t an issue, whether it’s real or perceived.”

NewsChannel 9 has reached out multiple times to Pyramid Management Group about a comment following the incident Saturday and for an interview. We have not heard back yet. We’ve only received a statement following Juli Boeheim getting robbed there.