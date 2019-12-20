Mayor Walsh proclaims December 20 as ‘Tom and Becky Day’ after their last show on B104.7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday, December 20 marked the last broadcast for two Central New York radio legends.

Tom and Becky from B104.7 said a final farewell to thousands of faithful listeners after years on the airwaves, and it was an emotional goodbye.

As the clock approached 10 a.m., there was just over an hour left to say goodbye.

Tom Owens and Becky Palmer, two radio legends, who many have come to simply know as friends, broadcasted their final show on B104.7. It was a morning filled with laughter and tears during special visits from co-workers and friends.

Tom said, “People that listen, they are like your friends, they get up with you in the morning, they get in the car with you.” Becky chimes in, “they take their showers with you.” Tom replies, “They do? We really feel like we’ve got that connection with our listeners and they feel that too.”

That special connection made them the area’s top-rated morning radio show, with fans from across Central New York, including Mayor Ben Walsh of Syracuse.

“My first time on the radio ever was with you Becky, it was about 20 years ago,” Walsh said. “Unfortunately one of my best friends had a tragic accident in Ithaca, thankfully he’s still with us, he had a traumatic brain injury, and after we held a fundraiser for his care and you were nice enough at the time to invite us on to the radio to promote the event, and I remember coming in nervous, but you were wonderful and it was a great cause, just one of the examples of your legacy.”

This led to perhaps the most emotional part of the morning.

Walsh said, “Now I Ben Walsh, the Mayor of Syracuse, hereby proclaim the 20th day of December to recognize Tom Owens and Becky Palmer host of the Tom and Becky Show on B104.7 day in the City of Syracuse.”

A well-deserved honor, as they head off into their next big adventures.

Tom will enjoy time in Florida and Becky will enjoy traveling in her RV, but they will still spend time in Central New York.

The Bobby Bones Show will air on B104.7 beginning Monday, December 23.

