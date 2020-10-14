SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Twitter Wednesday that he tested negative for COVID-19.
Mayor Walsh has been quarantining since Thursday, October 8. This is the second negative test the mayor has produced since quarantining.
The mayor’s quarantine began after Walsh discovered Binghamton Mayor Rich David tested positive for COVID-19. David and Walsh were at an event on Wednesday, October 7 to call on the federal government to give local governments more financial aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walsh says he still feels good as he continues to work from home during his 14-day quarantine.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Positive coronavirus cases hovering around 1% overall in New York State
- Mayor Walsh produces second negative COVID-19 test, but still remains quarantined
- Newsfeed Now: Day 3 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings; Football moment goes viral
- Touchdown at a Alabama football game touching hearts around the community
- One year later, the cancer’s gone but this Kansas woman’s magnificent Halloween house remains
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App