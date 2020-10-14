Mayor Walsh produces second negative COVID-19 test, but still remains quarantined

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Twitter Wednesday that he tested negative for COVID-19.

Update: I had another COVID-19 test yesterday, which was six days after my potential exposure, and I just received a negative result. I still feel good and I’ll continue to work from home through the rest of my 14-day quarantine. Thanks again for the well wishes. — Ben Walsh (@BenWalsh44) October 14, 2020

Mayor Walsh has been quarantining since Thursday, October 8. This is the second negative test the mayor has produced since quarantining.

The mayor’s quarantine began after Walsh discovered Binghamton Mayor Rich David tested positive for COVID-19. David and Walsh were at an event on Wednesday, October 7 to call on the federal government to give local governments more financial aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walsh says he still feels good as he continues to work from home during his 14-day quarantine.