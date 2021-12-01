Mayor Walsh proposal $2M in relief for businesses to make improvements to their property

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vacant businesses like these along Geddes Street in Syracuse have the attention of the Mayor’s office. There’s a proposal to help business owners across the city make improvements.

“What this is is an allocation to establish a grant program for commercial and mixed use properties that are really under utilized, may have partial vacancies, maybe a completely vacant building,” said Eric Ennis, the Deputy Commissioner of the City’s Neighborhood and Business Development Department. “And really, we’re looking to target activating commercial store fronts, bringing new vitality and vibrancy to our neighborhood business corridors.”

It was on the agenda for the Common Council’s study session Wednesday. The Mayor’s office is proposing two million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding. It could be used for exterior facades and improvements to interior spaces. Neighborhood groups could also apply.

“We are implementing a portion of the program for quality of life upgrades,” Ennis added. These could be things like new lighting investments. It could potentially be right of way improvements. It could be new lighting, streetscape repair. Then it could be sustainability or environmental upgrades.”

Ideally this program will launch in 2022. Ennis said the program’s structure is still being worked out, but businesses can start brainstorming.

“What we would encourage is contact the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development as we continue to build this program and when we formally launch it in 2022, we’ll welcome, to work with potential applicants, business owners, property owners that are looking to apply,” Ennis said.

This will not only help businesses but they hope it will bring in more dollars and jobs to the city.

The Common Council has to authorize the grant program. They will vote on the two million dollars in funding on Monday.