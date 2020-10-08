Mayor Walsh quarantines after Binghamton Mayor who was in Syracuse Wednesday tests positive for coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — Binghamton Mayor Rich David tweeted Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Late Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine and will be resting at home. I will follow the recommendations of healthcare providers on treatment and isolation, and I’m working with health department staff to ensure proper contact tracing. — Mayor Rich David (@MayorRichDavid) October 8, 2020

David was in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon standing alongside City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and other New York mayors at an event calling for federal funding.

Mayor Walsh announced that he is undertaking a precautionary quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19. In a statement released by the city, “The Mayor said his contact was minimal and that the quarantine is out of an abundance of caution.”

Mayor Walsh will continue his duties as mayor in quarantine. The Onondaga County Health Department is conducting contact tracing of individuals at the event.