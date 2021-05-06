Mayor Walsh says Marriott ‘Hotel Syracuse Suite’ ribbon cutting is ‘a win for the entire community’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Newschannel 9 took you on the first tour yesterday, but today the ribbon was cut on the new “Hotel Syracuse Suite” at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

The six-bedroom suite, and more than 50 additional guest rooms, marks the full renovation of the hotel from ground to penthouse. Mayor Ben Walsh helped start the project when he worked in the Syracuse Economic Development Office.

“We’ve been through so much. I think the timing couldn’t be better to say we’re still here, the hotel is still here, light at the end of the tunnel. This is a win for the entire community,” said Walsh.

Hotel owner Ed Riley’s last project at the restored hotel is building the “Rainbow Lounge” restaurant on the ground floor.