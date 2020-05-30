Interactive Maps

Syracuse Mayor Walsh says restart process is intact, communication between state and local governments is key

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh provided an update on COVID-19 along with the impact of the phase two restart on the region Friday night.

Walsh told NewsChannel 9 he shares the same frustration with other county leaders when it comes to the confusion from the state, and that communication is key.

“While we certainly experienced some communication challenges over the past 24 hours, both from among public officials, but also among our constituents. I am pleased to say that as I stand here today, the process, the restart process remains intact,” Mayor Walsh said.

Walsh also said the government needs to act now to help essential businesses.

