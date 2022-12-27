Tommy Roetzer digs out his driveway on West Delavan Street in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced that he has deployed help to Buffalo to help aid residents in recovery after the holiday blizzard left many without power, reportedly causing the deaths of 27 people, and the number still increasing.

To help aid the residents, the Department of Transportation (DPW) and the New York Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services have provided two payloaders, six dump trucks, and staffing.

“This is a matter of life safety. Many people in Buffalo neighborhoods have not been able to leave their homes since last Friday. Buffalo still has a long road ahead, and they need our help,” said Mayor Walsh. “I’m proud of our DPW professionals for answering the call and leaving their own families during the holidays. I’m also grateful to the leadership of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees Locals 400 and 3952 who didn’t hesitate in finding a way to help.”

Mayor Walsh announced yesterday that he would be offering assistance to Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.