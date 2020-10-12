Mayor Walsh says COVID-19 test results came back negative

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Twitter that his COVID-19 test results came back and he is negative.
Walsh will continue to quarantine and will take another test on Tuesday.
Walsh’s quarantine started after he hosted Binghamton’s mayor last Wednesday, just a few hours before Mayor Richard David tested positive for COVID-19.
