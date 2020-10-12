Mayor Walsh says COVID-19 test results came back negative

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Twitter that his COVID-19 test results came back and he is negative.

I’m pleased to report my COVID-19 test result came back negative. I will be tested again tomorrow as I continue my 14-day quarantine following a potential exposure last Wednesday. I’m continuing to work from home and I feel good. Thanks for the well wishes. — Ben Walsh (@BenWalsh44) October 12, 2020

Walsh will continue to quarantine and will take another test on Tuesday.

Walsh’s quarantine started after he hosted Binghamton’s mayor last Wednesday, just a few hours before Mayor Richard David tested positive for COVID-19.