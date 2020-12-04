Mayor Walsh holds community briefing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh held a community briefing. The mayor was joined by Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens, Syracuse Fire Department Chief Michael Monds, and Nico Diaz, Chief Data and Innovation Officer, Office of Accountability, Performance and Innovation.

Walsh addressed the rise in cases in the city from 50 on September 3 to 668 active cases on December 3. He also discussed how the Syracuse Fire Department was assisting with testing students and teachers in the Syracuse City School District. Licensed EMTs are allowed to conduct nasal swab testing, per an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo. As of Friday, 6,162 children and teachers had been tested.

Friday, Walsh also talked about small business grants that were given to 23 city small businesses. You can find a full list of businesses receiving grants here.

An update on crime in the city was also part of the briefing. Below is a snapshot of the breakdown in crime in the city:

On Friday, Jimmy Oliver was named SPD Director of Community Engagement:

The entire briefing is available to watch below: