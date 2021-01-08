Mayor Walsh to hold community briefing Friday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will be holding a community briefing at 1 p.m. on Friday. It will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page. It will also be embedded in this story once it goes live.

The following people will be at the briefing:

  • Hon. Ben Walsh, Mayor
  • Sharon Owens, Deputy Mayor
  • Kenton Buckner, Police Chief, Syracuse Police Department

