Mayor Walsh to hold community briefing Friday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will be holding a community briefing at 1 p.m. on Friday. It will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page. It will also be embedded in this story once it goes live.
The following people will be at the briefing:
- Hon. Ben Walsh, Mayor
- Sharon Owens, Deputy Mayor
- Kenton Buckner, Police Chief, Syracuse Police Department
