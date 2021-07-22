Mayor Walsh wants some ARPA funds to aide in Skaneateles Lake intake pipe extension

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has his way, funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will aide in the Skaneateles Lake intake pipe extension and four other water infrastructure projects.

The projects total $10 million with the Department of Water requesting to use $4,070,000 in ARPA funds to begin the project. The anticipated cost is $12.5 million with the remaining balance being paid through grants and bonds.

“The pandemic and the impacts of climate change have shown that we need to continue to invest in and fortify the City’s water infrastructure,” said Mayor Walsh. “The extension of the intake pipe in Skaneateles Lake is a long-awaited project to protect the drinking water supply to more than 200,000 local residents. ARPA funds will enable us to undertake this project and other important water infrastructure improvements.”

The Council’s Public Works Committee will review the proposals at its standing committee meeting on Thursday, July 22.

Other projects identified for ARPA investment: replacement of Guilford, Brookford and Westminster pump stations ($3,360,000); security upgrades at Water Department facilities ($1,150,000); water supply conduit crossing Nine Mile Creek project ($1,030,000); and replacement of Skaneateles weir (low dam) for water flow management ($390,000). ARPA funds will supplement other sources of funding to enable these projects to move forward.