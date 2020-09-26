Mayor Warren announces new interim Rochester Police Chief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren held a press conference at Rochester City Hall late Saturday morning to announce a new police chief for the Rochester Police Department.
Warren announced she is appointing Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan to serve as the new interim Rochester Police Chief. Sullivan’s term will begin October 14.
Herriott-Sullivan is a Rochester native and is familiar with what city residents need and how younger generations can flourish.
“She [Herriott-Sullivan] will have the ability to bridge the gap between the people and police in our community,” Warren said.
Warren also announced two new appointments to the RPD Command Staff. Captain Person was appointed to Deputy Chief of Operations. Person has been a part of the RPD since 2005. Officer Moses Robinson was also appointed. Robinson has been a part of the RPD since 1985.
