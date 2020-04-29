Mayors from across CNY: We need federal funding now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The lack of federal funding for local governments has been a major concern for Mayors and other municipal leaders in Central New York.

Earlier this month, as a result of Republican opposition, the City of Syracuse missed out on $51 million in emergency aid to help the city deal with a financial crisis brought on by COVID-19. It would have come by way of a proposal from United States Senator Chuck Schumer (D).

Leaders in local government have been tallying up the revenue losses and costs due to COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with mayors from three different parties and cities about the challenges they are facing.

CITY OF ITHACA

In Ithaca, Mayor Svante Myrick (D) has tweet pinned to his profile, with a profanity, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McDonnell for lack of funding for local governments.

Myrick says prior to sending the tweet, he had to inform City of Ithaca employees they were being furloughed.

“I had to tell them they weren’t going to be able to work this summer,” he said. “I was upset, yeah. The real obscenity in my tweet is Mitch McConnell’s actions. The real obscenity is what Mitch McConnell has done by blocking aid to municipalities. That is the most obscene thing about my tweet”

Wednesday, McConnell said he is “open” to considering additional funds for state and local governments in the next Coronavirus relief bill. It is unknown if or when that relief will come.

Tuesday, Myrick says he had to level the largest cuts to city services in the history of Ithaca in order to save around $5.5 million for the rest of this year.

About a third of city employees have been furloughed, according to Myrick. In total, 87 employees have been furloughed so far and 46 positions are being left unfilled. Myrick says the city is losing somewhere between four to $13 million in revenue.

On top of that, millions of dollars in sales tax revenue has been lost because of college and business closures.

“A month from now will be too late. I estimate we need seven to $13 million of federal relief just to be to deliver the bare necessities of municipal function,” Myrick said.

CITY OF OSWEGO

In Oswego, Mayor Billy Barlow (R) is facing many of the same challenges. The budget for the city starts with the calendar year. Barlow says he will begin working on the 2021 budget this summer and it will have to be approved in the fall.

COVID-19 costs, including PPE and other materials, have been an unexpected expense. The city’s main source of revenue, sales tax, has been down with the lack of business due to social distancing and with SUNY students home during the pandemic.

Barlow estimates the city is missing out on “hundreds of thousands of dollars” this month alone.

“When you have a $50 million operating budget for the city, just in a hit in revenue is significant,” Barlow said. “We will have to look at the books and balance losing that revenue unexpectedly. That will make for the biggest challenge.”

Summer activities, another key source of revenue for Oswego, are in question as well. No HaborFest or tourism will also have a significant impact on the Port City.

CITY OF SYRACUSE

Mayor Ben Walsh (I) is working on the budget while also trying to estimate the cost of COVID-19.

Walsh says the city has missed out on around $30 million in sales tax revenue so far and that number has grown in just the last few weeks.

“And that is just lost revenue. That doesn’t count the additional cost incurred by dealing with this crisis,” Walsh said.

“That is crippling for our government. Local governments provide the foundation for communities. We provide essential services that we have talked so much about; Police, Fire, Sanitation. Without help from the federal government many of those essential services, at least the way we are used to them being delivered are very much at risk.”

Walsh added the city has yet to make any major cuts because of COVID-19.

Walsh went into detail about what is happening in the city last week.

Three Mayors from different cities and different political parties all agree: federal relief is needed.

It is unclear if and when that funding will come.

County leaders have also been pushing for local relief funding. During a town hall on NewsChannel 9 Tuesday, representatives in Congress said they will work to get the much needed relief for New York.