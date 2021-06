SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — McKinley Park was cleaned up on Saturday as part of the “Adopt a Block” program.

The program started in 2018 and asks residents to commit to monthly clean-ups. This year, 160 blocks are taking part.

“We know that keeping neighborhoods clean is good for the neighborhood, good for the people that live here, it’s good for neighborhood pride,” said Mayor Ben Walsh.

Organizers thank the community for their hard work saying that every second counts.