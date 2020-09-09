McKinley Park in Syracuse celebrates 100 years

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse City park is celebrating a major milestone on Wednesday.

It has been 100 years since the McKinley Park was established for children and families to enjoy.

In honor of the milestone, a tree was planted and people were able to share the impact that the park has had on the neighborhood.

