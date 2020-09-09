McKinley Park in Syracuse celebrates 100 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse City park is celebrating a major milestone on Wednesday.
It has been 100 years since the McKinley Park was established for children and families to enjoy.
In honor of the milestone, a tree was planted and people were able to share the impact that the park has had on the neighborhood.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Sources: ‘High-risk’ fall high school sports postponed until March 1
- Ted Cruz introduces COVID-19 stimulus bill but Republicans say Democrats won’t pass it
- WATCH: Head Coach Joe Judge on week 1 preparations, relationship with Daniel Jones
- Nationwide effort to free all inmates and detainees from custody underway
- NYSUT prepares for legal action against NYS
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App