(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a formal scientific, environmental and educational advisory committee for the proposed aquarium at the Inner Harbor on Friday, July 15. The committee will explore and recommend potential exhibits, demonstrations, and educational opportunities for the proposed aquarium.

Onondaga County consulted with many institutions since the project was first proposed by Friends of the Zoo in 2019. June 15 marks the formalization of those consultations.

“The aquarium offers our community a once in a generation opportunity to not only celebrate the amazing comeback of Onondaga Lake but share the unprecedented effort that was made by the environmental and scientific communities who made it happen,” County Executive Ryan McMahon said. “There is no doubt that the aquarium will serve as a much needed stimulus for our suffering hospitality and tourism industry, but just as important is that it will serve as an opportunity for Central New York to share with so many others our comeback story. I thank all our partners for their commitment and recognition of this effort.”

Representatives from the committee include SUNY ESF, SUNY OCC, Museum of Science and Technology (MOST), Le Moyne College, Onondaga County Office of the Environment and Department of Water Environment Protection, and the Onondaga Environment Institute.

“Central New York has a unique story to tell when it comes to the investment in reviving Onondaga Lake,” Le Moyne College President Linda LeMura said. “Whether through the Amphitheater or simply by measures of the remarkable improvements in the water quality, ecology, and biodiversity of the lake, this comeback is something worth celebrating far and wide. The aquarium certainly presents the ideal opportunity not only to share that story but also to provide an educational experience that many communities will envy.”