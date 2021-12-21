McMahon gives update on test-to-stay program in county schools

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the county’s efforts to keep our kids in school as cases continue to spike. McMahon discussed the county’s efforts during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

McMahon says nearly every district and private school has applied to the state for a license to perform the test-to-stay program. The way the program works is that if an unvaccinated child is in quarantine, they will have the opportunity to go to school and get tested on a daily basis. Once they test negative, they can then return back to the classroom. The test kits will be given to each school by the county, based on the school’s plans.

“Most districts will do this testing in the buildings. Likely not kids going home, but some districts may have kids going home as part of their plan. But we will partner with that. We recognize this is going to be critical, especially after break for what could be, you know, a four to eight-week bumpy ride with omicron,” says McMahon.

Currently, Jordan-Elbridge and Holy Cross have received their licenses for the test-to-stay program. McMahon believes that after Christmas break, the remaining districts will likely receive their licenses.