McMahon: If you’re sick, get a COVID test, county executive says community is making “unforced errors”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon posted a video to Twitter Wednesday afternoon expressing his concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county. He reported the county had 53 new cases Wednesday.

McMahon said 12 are related to a cluster at SU that is being dealt with and nine are in local schools. But what has him worried the most are the other cases in the community. Using a sports analogy, he says we as a community are making “unforced errors.”

He says people that have symptoms are dismissing them as a cold or allergies, and are going about their business and spreading the virus. He’s urging anyone who is showing symptoms to get a COVID test.

You can see his comments below:

October 14th COVID Update by County Executive McMahon https://t.co/5gTDjm8loP — Onondaga County (@OnondagaCounty) October 14, 2020

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9