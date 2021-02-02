Onondaga Co. Exec.: Not ready to add more jobs to vaccine eligible list, announces new clinic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says he is not yet ready to take Governor Andrew Cuomo’s offer to add restaurant workers, taxi and rideshare to the list of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cuomo earlier Tuesday said that with increased allotments of vaccines from the federal government for New York he said counties could at their discretion include restaurant workers, taxi or rideshare drivers, and people with developmental disabilities.

McMahon says he needs to look at the numbers. He needs to see how many of the people currently eligible for vaccine have received it and get an estimate as to the numbers these new categories would bring into the system.

“So we’re going to take the week to understand where we are with teachers and law enforcement. where we are with our target citizens, how much progress we’ve made with seniors, because the last thing I need to do is make a bad situation worse,” McMahon said.

He pointed out that for the last vaccine clinic, individuals had a 1.4 % chance of getting a vaccine appointment, and he did not want to reduce those chances by adding another 10,000 people to the mix.

Meanwhile he urged seniors, who signed up for the county’s OnList waiting list for a vaccine to check their email frequently beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday for new appointments that will be distributed randomly.

Also at 10 a.m.Wednesday, the county will open its website for 600 new appointments at its OnCenter POD for a clinic that will take place Thursday.