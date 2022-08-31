SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wanted to assure Central New Yorkers, that White Pine in the Town of Clay is still in play as a site for chip production.

“Nothing has changed,” said McMahon. “There’s been reports across the country about different decisions. None of the companies that we have been talking to have said they are not coming to White Pine.”

McMahon said the county is speaking with three different companies. He says this location is ideal for many reasons, the biggest one it’s a mega site.

“A mega site, meaning over a thousand acres that has the ability generate the type of electric, gas, water and wastewater for a multi-billion dollar investment,” McMahon explained.

McMahon said the county is under non-disclosure agreements so he could not speak specifically about the companies the county is in discussions with. He did say White Pine is ready and whatever company would come would have a major impact on the area.

“You’re talking about billion-dollar investments. First, you’re going to be talking about construction jobs, where people are building the facility,” McMahon said. “Then you’re going to be talking about jobs with people making a product. Some of these will be technician jobs, some of these will be engineering jobs. Some of these will be an R and D [Research and Development] jobs of the magnitude we’ve never seen.”

McMahon said he doesn’t have a timeline as it’s not a decision the county can make.