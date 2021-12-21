McMahon says state funds announced by Gov. Hochul will go towards ‘proactive measures’ in the county

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s just over a week into the state’s new mask or vaccine mandate. Governor Kathy Hochul is now putting up millions for local leaders to use for enforcing it, but that’s still not enough incentive for some.

Part of the $65 million that’s being given to each county is to help enforce face masks and vaccine requirements. Governor Hochul made the announcement on Monday. However, County Executive Ryan McMahon says if the money is specifically being used to give people to go out and fine businesses because they aren’t following protocols, then he’s probably not going to be interested. He says any dollars the county has from the state will go towards more proactive measures.

“We have had very good dialogues with various industries and regular health inspectors who go out doing their job explaining what the expectations are,” says McMahon.