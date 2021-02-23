McMahon to talk COVID-19 in front of House committee

Ryan McMahon and Onondaga County Seal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has been a fixture on local media since the COVID-19 pandemic began delivering the latest updates on the virus in Central New York’s most populous county.

Wednesday, McMahon will have a new audience. He has been asked to testify before the House Committee on Homeland Security. Wednesday’s hearing is titled  ‘Confronting the Coronavirus: Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic One Year Later.’ 

McMahon was invited by Rep. John Katko, who serves as the ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee.

McMahon, and other top county officials have been at the forefront of the local response to the virus, from shutting down most non essential activities, to reopening of businesses, schools, and coordinating vaccination efforts.

