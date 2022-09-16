ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nedrow is a hamlet in the Town of Onondaga. It’s also the hometown of New Orleans Saints’ running back Latavius Murray. He visited in July and shared his vision for a community center here. It’s his own experiences driving this dream.

“Just remove the stress of finding a ride, needing to be picked up, not being able to go because I didn’t have one,” Murray explained in a July interview. “You could just walk right up here and have access to all those things.”

It will be built on the land behind Aldi and will be known as the Jon Diaz Community Center. It’s named for his friend who was shot and killed in armory square. During his budget address, County Executive Ryan McMahon proposed two million dollars for the project.

“So, it was something we had never really been involved in, the partnership’s evolving, we’re talking about capital dollars now,” said McMahon. “We’re working on what an operator will look like and the specific programming, but we’re happy to do this and it’s long overdue to be invested in Nedrow.”

Legislator John McBride agrees. Nedrow is in his district and he sees the need.

“I think this is a wonderful project for the youth in Nedrow,” McBride said. “That’s an underserved area, probably one of the most underserved areas in our county. 1913 And it’s great news for them hopefully it brings it to fruition.”

Underserved and overdue – if approved, that funding would help change how Nedrow is seen and level the playing field for young people who call this hamlet home.