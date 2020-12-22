Meachem Ice Rink offering open skating

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The limited sign-up slots to go skating at Clinton Square have been filling up fast, but if you still want to get on the ice, Syracuse Parks and Recreation is now adding an extra public ice skating option at Meachem Ice Rink.

Starting on Monday, December 28, they’ll open with limited capacity. mask and gloves must be worn at all times, and there will only be nine skaters on the ice at a time, with advanced registration. If you want to register for one of those spots, reservations open up Wednesday at 8 a.m.