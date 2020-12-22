Meachem Ice Rink offering open skating

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The limited sign-up slots to go skating at Clinton Square have been filling up fast, but if you still want to get on the ice, Syracuse Parks and Recreation is now adding an extra public ice skating option at Meachem Ice Rink

Starting on Monday, December 28, they’ll open with limited capacity. mask and gloves must be worn at all times, and there will only be nine skaters on the ice at a time,  with advanced registration. If you want to register for one of those spots, reservations open up Wednesday at 8 a.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected