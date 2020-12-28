SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Parks and Recreation is adding an extra public ice skating option: Meachem Ice Rink.
The rink will be open with limited capacity starting on Monday. This means that there will only be nine skaters allowed on the ice at one time.
You will also have to wear a mask and gloves while you’re there and you have to pre-register.
If you want to sign up for a spot, reservations are open now.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Upstate University Hospital preparing for post-holiday surge
- GoFundMe made by former SU basketball player for small businesses continues to grow
- Local ski resort adapts to COVID-19 restrictions during this unique winter season
- Meachem Ice Rink opens for public skating on Monday
- Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s manager optimistic about future despite COVID-19 cancellations
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App