Meachem Ice Rink opens for public skating on Monday

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Parks and Recreation is adding an extra public ice skating option: Meachem Ice Rink.

The rink will be open with limited capacity starting on Monday. This means that there will only be nine skaters allowed on the ice at one time.

You will also have to wear a mask and gloves while you’re there and you have to pre-register.

If you want to sign up for a spot, reservations are open now.

