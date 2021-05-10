Meadow Street South in Watertown to be closed beginning Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works crews will be replacing the mainline sewer in the 400 block of Meadow Street South between Mullin Street West and Pine Street beginning Tuesday, May 11 at 8 a.m.

Work is expected to last through the week of May 21st.

The 400 block of Meadow Street South will be closed to thru traffic but will accommodate local traffic.

Public Works crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project .

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction. If in this area, motorists should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.