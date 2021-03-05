Meal distribution at Bob Cecile Community Center for seniors begins March 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced that the City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs and PEACE, Inc. will begin distributing nutritious meals to seniors at the Bob Cecile Community Center on Monday, March 15. The Community Center is located at 174 West Seneca Turnpike.

“Although our community centers are not yet back open, working with PEACE, Inc. to offer this meal opportunity is another positive step towards reconnecting with our seniors,” said Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave. “Their well-being is always at the forefront of our minds and we look forward to seeing them all soon.”

The program will be offered as a curbside pick-up service to those with a meal reservation. Cars will enter the Bob Cecile Community Center parking lot from West Seneca Turnpike and proceed to the back of the building. A staff member will be waiting at the back door to deliver meals to car windows. Cars then exit on to Midland Avenue.

The program will also serve pre-registered individuals who do not arrive in a vehicle.

To reserve a meal for Monday, March 15, seniors can call the Parks Main Office at (315) 473-4330 before Wednesday, March 10. To reserve a meal for any day after March 15, seniors can call the Bob Cecile Community Center, Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The pre-made meals menu will be a combination of frozen and fresh meals, and will feature grilled entrees, fresh fruit, vegetables, and 1% milk. A copy of the monthly menu can be found on PEACE, Inc.’s website.