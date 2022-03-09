SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As the war wages on overseas, here at home Americans’ pockets continue to take a hit with soaring gas prices.

Everyone is feeling the impact, but organizations like Meals on Wheels of Syracuse are worried about what these rising prices could mean for their vital service.

The not-for-profit relies on volunteer drivers to deliver hundreds of meals to homebound Central New Yorkers Monday through Friday. With 32 routes and upwards of 16 stops per route, hundreds of volunteers are using their own cars and their own gas each week to get fresh, warm meals to those in need.

“I worry about losing volunteers, I also worry about the motivation of getting new volunteers because people may hesitate because of the cost of gas.” Mason Kaufman, Meals on Wheels of Syracuse Executive Director

Luckily, Kaufman said he hasn’t lost any volunteers to the high gas prices yet, but said the increased price of transportation is also driving up their cost of food. Meals on Wheels of Syracuse saw an 11% increase in food prices compared to last year.

“It’s probably going to go up even more, so it’s like a double whammy for us. It’s affecting the volunteers we depend on and now we have to pay more for food,” Kaufman said.

But Kaufman credits his amazing team of volunteers for their constant hard work and dedication adding that they’re not planning to take their foot off the gas anytime soon.

“They’ve seen hurdles before, we really have a creative group and we find a way to get around those hurdles, so we’ll do it again this time,” he said.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels of Syracuse click here.