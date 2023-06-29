(WSYR-TV) — The need for nutritious meals across Central New York is always high, and you can do your part to help! The fifth annual Meals on Wheels Alley Cat Ride is a fun and unique charity bike ride to benefit Meals on Wheels of Syracuse.

Mike Nortman, Community Relations Director joined Bridge Street today to tell viewers more what to expect and what the ride entails.

The ride starts with each rider receiving a bag of empty milk cartons that represent meals and a list of stops. The riders will bike around the town to deliver the “meals,” and complete a small task or puzzle at each stop. The journey concludes with an after party at Middle Ages Brewery.

The Meals on Wheels Alley Cat Ride is Saturday, July 15 starting at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. The cost to register is $35 and $200 is the suggested fundraising amount if you are participating.

Learn more at meals.org/alley-cat.