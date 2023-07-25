WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fans of the band Meat Loaf won’t want to miss out on Meet Loaf, a Meat Loaf tribute band, at del Lago in the fall.

Meet Loaf is bringing the 70s nostalgia to del Lago Resort and Casino’s Vine Showroom on Saturday, September 9, and tickets are on sale now.

Meet Loaf is a tribute to the late Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, and the band epitomizes the Meat Loaf experience in a look-a-like and sound-a-like event that leaves audiences awestruck.

Courtesy of del Lago

“It’s a world-class show that delivers the powerful wide-ranging male and female operatic lead vocals, along with the epic theatrical elements that Meat Loaf fans have come to love. Meet Loaf promises an unforgettable evening of smash hits, which include songs from the late artist’s 1977 Bat Out of Hell debut album that sold 43 million copies worldwide and went 14 times platinum,” stated del Lago.

The tribute band not only plays nostalgic and heartfelt songs from Meat Loaf but pays homage to Jim Steinman, known for his superior songwriting and outstanding composition

“Steinman hits performed in this spectacular concert include “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” by Air Supply,” stated del Lago.

Audiences are invited to relive these classic hits and more, and in the words of the Meat Loaf legend himself, “Keep rockin’!”

Tickets can be bought here.