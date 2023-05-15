BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Medaille University announced it will be closing this summer, following the termination of its integration deal with Trocaire College last week.

The official last date for the school will be Aug. 31.

Medaille cited “financial instability, declining enrollment, outstanding liabilities, and other challenges that are impacting institutions of higher education across the region, state and nationally” as its reasons for closing.

Medaille said in its announcement that it will be working with students on an individual basis to assist them in the teach-out process, as well as assisting faculty and staff with finding news institutions or organizations.

“Our first concern and highest priority is to successfully transfer all current Medaille students to other schools where they will be able to finish their academic careers in their chosen discipline.”

The University also said students on track to finish their degrees before Aug. 31 will be able to finish their academic careers at Medaille.

Initially, Medaille and Trocaire had a “cooperative agreement,” announced Aug. 18, 2022, to “fulfill the missions of both institutions.” On April 4, it was announced that Medaille was set to be acquired by Trocaire, with Medaille to integrate into the College on July 31.

After the acquisition was announced, Medaille planned to lay off 419 employees, according to a WARN notice filed with the state. The school had previously sold six of its off-campus properties to Trocaire and was set to eliminate three of its athletic programs prior to the upcoming season.