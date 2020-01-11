Medical device start-ups pitch their ideas at Upstate Medical University

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A panel of judges at Upstate Medical University heard the pitches of medical device start-up companies on Friday.

Companies pitched everything from a breath-powered video controller to a shoulder mounted portable IV system.

The challenge was held at the CNY Biotech Accelerator at Upstate Medical University.

The executive director of CNY Biotech Accelerator Kathi Durdon said, “You just don’t know what you don’t know, and there’s so much that they have to do. It is daunting, so you have that idea, but how do you get that idea to market.”

The start-up companies worked with mentors, were given six months of free work space, and access to SUNY Upstate Medical University research partners.

