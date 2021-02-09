Medical director credits vaccine for ‘rapid reduction’ in COVID-19 cases at Loretto

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an interview with NewsChannel 9, the medical director for Loretto Health and Rehabilitation is crediting the vaccine for a “rapid reduction” in coronavirus cases among residents.

Dr. Joel Amidon says, “Since the implementation of the vaccine, we’ve seen a rapid reduction, which is probably more rapid than we have expected.”

He says the rate of reduction is what gives him the confidence to credit the vaccine over a natural shift in case numbers.

Currently, twice-per-week testing among residents shows zero active cases of coronavirus.

Amidon, referencing a chart, says the success of his patients matches the pattern discovered in Pfizer’s vaccine study.

Courtesy of Pfizer

Over the last year, New York State data shows Loretto lost 46 residents either at the facility or at the hospital. A horrific statistic that likely resulted in high participation in vaccination among the residents who survived: 85%.

A few people who got the vaccine also got the virus before the immunity took full effect two weeks later, but Amidon noticed that they faired much better.

When asked if he thinks this is the “light at the end of the tunnel” people hope it is, Amidon hesitated to compose his thoughts and said:

“It depends on how tricky that virus. If we get an aggressive variant and lackadaisical society, saying ‘we’ve seen enough reduction’ that people take their masks off, hygiene, distancing, and not enough of the community has been immunized, we could step backwards a bit.”