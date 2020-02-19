Medical Surgical Unit at Oswego Health undergoing renovations

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Health has announced that renovations are being made to the Medical Surgical Unit at the hospital.

The renovation will cost $7.6 million and will be on the third and fourth floors.

The project will include the following:

Restructuring of patient rooms to give more privacy; Once finished, there will be 40 private rooms and 4 semi-private rooms.

New HVAC filtration systems for all new patient rooms.

Indigo-Clean will be installed in each patient bathroom to continuously disinfect the bathrooms.

Renovated waiting rooms on each floor.

Relocation of the nurses’ stations for more immediate access.

Courtesy of Oswego Health

The construction will take place in three phases. Oswego Health officials said they believe the construction will be done by the end of 2020.

For construction updates, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9