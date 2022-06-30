TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Walter Dixon was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, and as an avid outdoorsman it made life difficult.

“My problem is freezing of movement, trouble getting started,” he said, “Once I get going I am good to go, but, you know the old adage you cant walk and chew a stick of gum? If I’m walking and chewing a stick of gum, I might stop.”

Dixon suffers from a very common, yet debilitating symptom of Parkinson’s called freezing of gait. Freezing of gait happens when people suddenly lose the ability to take a step due to failed neuro-connections – leading to dangerous falls, and a lack of independence.

“The reason that it happens is because of a specific neural pathway in the brain that gets damaged or disconnected,” Sidney Collin said, “So that when your brain is sending that signal to initiate movement that signal just doesn’t get to the motor neuron that’s activating your muscles.”

Collin, the founder and CEO of De Oro Devices, a Med-Tech startup company, created a device to help with that very issue. It uses simple audio and visual cues designed to “trick” the brain into using those damaged pathways.

“It gives me something to look at so to speak,” Dixon said, “Triggers my brain to look down at the laser and put my foot through it or kick it. And step into it so it gives me something to step towards and then in addition what that does, it helps to trigger my thinking.”

Though Collin had known about the techniques used, once she created the device and tested it out, she almost couldn’t believe it.

“I had read about the impact,” she said, “I knew logically that these visual and auditory cues worked, but seeing it happen was a whole different thing.”

But for Dixon, it was life-changing.

“It helps steady me it gives me the ability to walk,” and added, “It gives me a lot of courage to do things I wouldn’t be doing now.”

For those interested in learning more, visit De Oro’s website.